A quadriplegic man from Mitchells Plain has risen above the challenges of his disabilities in the hopes of spreading awareness about his abilities. Randall Wynkwart, 43, became wheelchair-bound when he was just nine years old after he fell on his head in a freak accident at school.

He had tried to jump over a gate but his pants got stuck and he fell on his head, injuring his spinal cord. He was left paralysed from his shoulders down and doctors gave him six months to live, but he has defied the odds and has since become a champion for the rights of disabled people. The bubbly Wynkward recently launched his own non-profit organisation for persons with disabilities, called the Come Along Foundation in Tafelsig, and already 15 mense signed up.

Randall Wynkwart. Picture: Venecia Valentine Randall Wynkwart uses social media to spread awareness. Picture: Supplied Wynkwart says: “With the help of my community and ward councillor Washiela Harris, I have started the registration of my NPO. “Our mission is to create jobs and opportunities for people like us. To start off with, we want to make our community inclusive by making spaces accessible for person with wheelchairs and walking aids.

“Do you know what it feels like when you want to go to church or mosque, but you can’t because it’s not wheelchair friendly? So all you hear is ‘we will pray for you in church, you don’t have to come’. “I want to give people with disabilities the chance to find their independence and give them a chance to find a job and create an income. It’s not easy to live off just a disability grant. “The members I met are fighting various battles. Some of them don’t have a relative who can care for them as I do, some don’t have food or sanitary essentials.”

Randall also gives art classes, where he teaches kids to paint using their mouths like him. He adds: “I wish to host a exhibition to sell my art and raise funds for the foundation, but to print one canvas costs nearly R300 and I don’t have that kind of money.” Councillor Washiela urged sponsors to assist Randall’s foundation.