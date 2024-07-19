As ongoing shootings take place in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats, residents in the area took to attacking officers of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Metro Police on Friday. A Law Enforcement officer sustained head injuries during the attack.

A video of the incident has also been making the rounds on social media. In the video, a man can be seen lying on the ground surrounded by residents, and it appears he has been shot. Law enforcement officers can also be seen standing near the injured man. The crowd grows and residents start shouting at officers. A man is then seen taking a piece of wood and hitting an officer across the head with it.

That’s when things get rowdy and another person in the crowd throws a brick on the roof (aluminium sheeting) of a residence which has everyone jumping. As officers retreat (all except one) to their vehicles, they start getting pelted with stones by residents, and the officers drive away. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith has condemned this attack on enforcement staff.

“A Law Enforcement officer was injured when community members attacked staff in Hanover Park earlier. At approximately 9.11am, Shotspotter detected numerous shots fired in the area of Johndown, Lonedown, and Ryburg roads. Metro Police and Law Enforcement officers responded and saw an armed suspect running away. “One of the Law Enforcement officers pursued him on foot – the suspect turned around and took aim at the officer, who then reached for his weapon and opened fire. However, at this point, a group alleged to be gang members, started hurling stones at the officer – he sustained head injuries, and a patrol vehicle too was damaged. The officer has since been taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Smith said. He said the gunman the officer was chasing managed to get away and bystanders grabbed the firearm and disposed of it.

It has also been reported that a woman was shot, however, it is now known what the circumstances are. "We are also aware of a civilian being shot – she was taken to hospital using private transport. The circumstances around this shooting are not clear. This is not the first time that bystanders interfere with officers in the execution of their duties, or cause them harm. "We highlighted a similar instance in Ottery recently.