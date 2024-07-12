In a tragic turn of events, a good Samaritan who had assisted a stuck motorist moments before, lost his life while attempting to cross a flooded road. The unknown man was on his way to work when he found a female motorist in distress on Range Road, Blackheath.

Witness Denishia Ruiters says the man stopped to help push the car out of the flood water. She explains: “It was around 6am when he helped take the car out of the water and he waited with the woman for two hours before the tow truck arrived. “At 8.10am, he took his lunch bag and started walking and I told him the traffic cop said no one was allowed to walk across the road and that if we did, it was at our own risk because they didn’t know how deep the water was.

“I told him to call his bosses and explain the situation but he said no, he’s leaving. “When I saw him walk to the canal, I shouted that he was going to step into the water, and that is when he took his final step.” WATCH | In a tragic turn of events, a Good Samaritan who assisted a motorist in a flooded street, died after being swept away in a current while crossing the road.



The traumatised Eerste River woman says she helplessly watched as the man was swept away by the raging current.

Denisha adds: “He tried to hold on the walls of the canal but it was like he was in a washing machine, the way the water took him, he came out and then was pulled back in again. “I was shouting and screaming for people to come and help, but no one could help. I saw his lunch bag floating and then he came out again but I could only see his jacket. “I then checked on the other side of the road and he was there. I flagged down a car from Disaster Risk Management and the lady said she couldn’t do that alone [save him] and called for help.

“I feel bad because I’m a former lifeguard and I couldn’t save him, I wanted to but I couldn’t risk it, the water was too deep.” Fire and Rescue divers arrived a few hours later and retrieved the man’s body and bag. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms Mfuleni police registered an inquest for further investigation.