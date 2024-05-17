Cape Town – “Today we concluded the George building collapse rescue and recovery operation.” These were the words said by Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell as the acknowledged the end of a rescue operation that lasted 260 hours.

Bredell added that the disaster would be remembered for the immense and tragic loss of life, but also for the “incredibly brave and selfless work” carried out by the more than 1 000 rescue, support, and volunteer workers who were involved since Monday, May 6, when the incident occurred. The rescue operation saw more than 6 000 tons of rubble being carefully removed while rescue workers searched for survivors. The operation lasted 260 hours, with personnel working on a 24-hour basis, with two shifts on rotation. Another shot of the rescue operation. Lifting equipment used in the operation. Premier Alan Winde said this has been an exceptionally difficult time for all.

“Through it all, our disaster management workers and volunteers persevered with the sole aim of saving the lives of as many people as possible. “My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the 33 victims. We share your pain and will do everything we can to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.” Bredell confirmed that the numbers of people involved in the collapse were:

62 people were on the building site when the collapse occurred;

34 people were successfully rescued;

33 people died, including five people who were rescued, but sadly succumbed to their injuries in hospital;

10 people are still in hospital, and 19 people have either been discharged or received on site medical treatment. @capeargus_news The rescue operation at the George building collapse site saw more than 6 000 tonnes of rubble being carefully removed while rescue workers searched for survivors. The operation lasted 260 hours, with personnel working on a 24-hour basis, with 2 shifts on rotation. -62 people were on the building site when the collapse occurred; -34 people were successfully rescued -33 people passed away, including 5 people who were rescued, but sadly succumbed to their injuries in hospital -10 people are still in hospital, and 19 people have either been discharged or received on site medical treatment. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers ♬ original sound - The Cape Argus The MEC said that there were several revisions to the number of people who were reported to be on site when the collapse happened and during the rescue operation. He added that it was important to understand that rescue personnel had to work under extremely difficult conditions, with the information provided to them at the time based on information received from the contractor on site, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other emerging external sources. “When we entered the site, the search and rescue team ask the people, ‘how many people are we looking for?’ While they ask you that question, they start to search and rescue people.

“The figures were all over the place, we acknowledge that. It’s not our fault, it is the contractor. We struggled to get the names, and also nicknames – people were known by nicknames -– and a very difficult one. We had conversations with the embassies also. “People change their names quite often so (with) the figures, we’ve been honest. When we started off they said something about 69 people. That was then, after talking to the contractors, community, to members who worked on the site that changed to 75 and then to 81,” Bredell said. “Currently, I’m just pleased that we don’t look for 19 bodies anymore. The site is empty. We’ve done our job.”

He added: “I am very happy that we could revise the number of people on site down from 81 to 62, as it means fewer families are grieving today,” he stated. Winde said: “Our attention is now focused on the investigation that the Western Cape Government (WCG) launched just hours after the incident. “This was a devastating tragedy. We need to understand what happened and what steps need to be taken to ensure that we do whatever we can to hold those who need to be held to account.”

An update on this investigation will be provided in due course. “This operation saw a rescue rate of 54.8%, which is truly remarkable when compared with international statistics which indicate a rescue rate of only 10% during similar building collapse scenarios. “This is testament to the brave and professional work of our rescue workers, and the result of years of investing and training in our provincial disaster capabilities, which are world-class.

“There were so many tough and difficult moments for our teams on the ground during this operation, and I am so proud of our team for every life saved.” A member of the SAPS Search and Rescue unit hugs survivor Delvin Safers. Douglas Jones and Samuel Piet of SAPS Search and Rescue unit with survivor Delvin Safers. Rescue workers and other role-players have been on site of the collapsed building since Day One. While visiting the site on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that there would be assistance for those who were in hospital. “There will be assistance for those who have to be buried. Yes, there will also be compensation, that will have to go through the various channels of our various institutions… because this was a work situation.

“Everything has to be looked at to see the extent to which the compensation that can be made available is made available.” The president added that there had to be accountability and that a number of investigations were in progress, which might take some time. “We will make sure that we leave no stone unturned.