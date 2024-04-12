A new podcast hosted by three drag queens has taken Cape Town by storm. Straight to the Point with The Drag Cartel queens Emogen Moore, Maxine Wild and Chenal LeCap is an exciting show that tackles all things LGBTI and more.

The weekly podcast gets “straight to the point with no filter”, tackling issues including unprotected sex, open relationships, social media trends, dating sites, sex talk, fashion, pageantry, gossip and more. The 30-minute podcast, which launched in 1April, airs on Mondays at 6.30pm on the GoBinge YouTube channel. Founder: Nazeem Southgate. Picture supplied Founder and Managing Director of The Drag Cartel Nazeem Southgate tells the Daily Voice: “Straight to the Point is a riveting and exciting series that explores relationships, scandals, hot topics, people, issues and more, with our hosts using their personal experiences and interaction with the public to have insightful and educational conversations.”

Southgate who also runs the Drag Cartel as an entertainment business, says the mission is to spread awareness through their entertainment. The trio also puts out polls with questions that users can answer anonymously. Maxine, a former Miss Gay Western Cape winner, adds: “Being a proud transgender female and former queen, I get to have the opportunity to interact with people and now experience that rawness and being able to speak about different topics with my range of experience over the years.”