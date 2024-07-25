First it was train surfing, now some daredevils have taken it to the next level as videos emerged of people hiding underneath moving buses to get to their destinations. Videos have been circulating on social media in recent weeks of men stowing away in nooks located in the undercarriage of Golden Arrow buses.

In one clip captured by a motorist, an outjie can be seen sitting comfortably underneath the bus, peeping his head out now and again. As the bus stops at the lights at an intersection, the guy climbs out from underneath the bus. The latest video to hit social media was shared on TikTok and has since gone viral with more than 12 000 likes and 6000 shares.

In the video captured a motorist, a man in black clothing can be seen falling out from under the bus and then jumping up and quickly walking to the side of the road. The Daily Voice was unable to get a response from Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS) on the videos. From the 564 comments on the video, TikTokers found it funny, claiming that Spider-Man is not fictional, while others expressed their concerns about what could have turned into a traffic tragedy.

Western Cape Mobility, head of communication, Muneera Allie, says the disregard for road safety displayed by some individuals is alarming and puts not only their own lives at risk but also the lives of other innocent road users. “Despite our consistent warnings and safety measures, we continue to record fatalities on Western Cape roads every week,” she says. Allie appealed to motorists to drive carefully and to put safety first.

“We implore everyone to be mindful of their actions on the road and to always prioritise safety above convenience or thrill-seeking,” she says. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking purchase agreement for 120 electric buses has been announced by GABS and a bus manufacturer. Since installing two 25kWp solar plants as part of a trial programme in 2017, GABS has been exploring renewable energy sources.