The Cape Flats cop accused of colluding with underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has been released on bail after a three-year court battle. Legal teams are currently at Goodwood Prison waiting for officials to release former Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Ashley Tabisher after the Western Cape High Court granted him bail amid the mammoth underworld trial.

Advocate Bruce Harmse said: "I can confirm that he was granted R5000 bail by the Western Cape High Court and we are currently waiting for him to be released". This comes after the court heard shocking admissions back in October where investigators were forced to concede they had no proof against him. The admissions by the Hawks National Task Team sent shockwaves through the Western Cape High Court at the time, as questions surrounding the case against former Sergeant Ashley Tabisher were raised.

The Elsies River dad and his family were publicly humiliated when a large group of cops descended on his home and arrested him on corruption charges in May 2021. Tabisher, the former colleague of slain AGU detective Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, made his first appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court, where the State claimed he conspired with associates of Modack against Kinnear - a claim he has always denied. After spending three years in jail, and being denied bail by various courts, the man fondly known as “Puppy” bravely took to cross-examining the Hawks last month.

In recent weeks, Captain Trevor Shaw has taken to the stand to unravel cellphone evidence linked to Modack’s co-accused, Amaal Jantjies, about planned attacks on Kinnear’s Bishop Lavis home. According to the State’s case, Tabisher had allegedly formed a corrupt relationship with Jantjies to provide her with information about when cops planned to raid Modack’s home The State alleged that Tabisher received R10 000 and a cellphone from Jantjies, which Tabisher denied.