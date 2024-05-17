Minister Bheki Cele says special forces need to be brought into Cape Town to fight extortion. He said this during the opening of the long-awaited new Makhaza police station.

The temporary structure will be part of the permanent building, set to be erected from January 2025. “We had to build this temporary building after we were rushed by community leaders,” said Cele. Building: Police Minister Cele and Reagan Allen break ground in Tafelsig. Photographer: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Earlier on Thursday, he was in Tafelsig for the sod turning of that area’s new cop shop.

The Makhaza police station will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Linda Mangaliso, with an undisclosed number of officers, and 26 cars of which 15 are brand new. Cele said: “The station commander must be on the ground amongst the community. We want to bring the police to people so they don’t walk or use money to get to the police station.” #PoliceMinistry Police Minister, General Bheki Cele and the management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola officiated the opening of a police station in the Makhaza policing area in the Cape flats.… pic.twitter.com/ciH8IM0zhw — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2024 He warned the Makhaza community not to protest for jobs at the station.

“The station commander doesn't employ anyone. You must go for nine months of training,” he said, adding that the 26 vehicles were for police work and “not for groceries or girlfriends.” He added that he was going to meet with the City about land to build a police station in Browns Farm, Philippi. He said he is aware of the spate of extortion incidents.

“Special forces are needed. This place must be cleaned of the devil called extortion even if you make R50 a day they will ask for half. We can't have such a situation. We must respond hard.” Former Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido said: “Finally after 20 years we get to have a police station in Makhaza. We have been waiting for this for so long and we are happy.” Meanwhile, construction of Tafelsig police station is underway.