Forget the ice cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean, one Capetonian is making a splash (or should we say, a shiver) with their own unique way to cool off.
A TikTok video posted by Wouter Lombaard (@waarswouter) has gone viral, leaving viewers bemused – as a woman enjoys an ice bath on the beach!
@waarswouter #wouterwonder - hoekom gaan cold plunge die Tannie in ‘n opblaas badjie langs die see? Hoeveel sakky ys moes sy aandra? Hoekom wil sy nie eerder in die yskoue see gaan submerge en cold plunge nie? En as die ys dan nou smelt…. Ek het soveel vrae…. ————- #wouterwonder is sommer vrae wat ek hardop vra. ——— #wouterwonder #woutervideo #icebath #submerge #colplunge #bantrybay #capetown #afrikaanstiktoks ♬ original sound - Wouter Lombard
The video, which has racked up over 33,000 views, shows the woman chilling (literally) in an inflatable tub filled with ice cubes.
Looking super-chilled with a pair of oversized designer sunglasses, she seems perfectly content with her unconventional beach set-up.
The comments section is a treasure trove of amusement.
“🤣🤣🤣 Ok I really need to know who how she got all that ice down there 🤣”
“Maybe she is from Europe because Capetonians know that the sea will turn you blue from being sooo cold!🤣💙”
“Die see water is seker te vuil. Daai is Woolworths ys 😂”
“Hahahahaha! Inderdaad! ice made from Evian bottled water”
“😁Daai Tannie is ryk want daai is n hele paar pakkies ys en iemand moes dit kom aflewer het Seker 60/60😅😁”
IOL Lifestyle