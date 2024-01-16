The sporting community is mourning the loss of popular boxing coach and referee, Edward “Eddie” Marshall, who lost his battle with cancer. Eddie passed away peacefully at his Mitchells Plain home on 12 January, after a 10-year battle with prostate cancer. He would have celebrated his 69th birthday on Thursday.

Over the years and following his successes, Eddie was nicknamed “Rocky Marshall” after losing only 11 of his 297 amateur fights. He leaves behind his wife Desiree, three sons, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Desiree explains: “He was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, he has been undergoing various treatments over the years and remained active until July 2023, when he became bedridden. He refused further treatment and then doctors said they are giving him six months to live. Exactly six months later on 12 January, he passed away.”

She adds Eddie spent his days in bed chairing meetings and always keeping his mind busy, saying: “Despite his body deteriorating, his mind kept up with his busy schedule pace.” Elroy Marshall and Marlin Marshall. Picture: Venecia Valentine Branton ‘Bekkies’ Booysen with Eddie Marshall. Picture: Supplied Son Elroy, 45, who currently officiates boxing bouts, says his father was also a community worker. He says: “Aside from his boxing and sport admin, he worked in procurement and had a big role in the Block B Portlands Neighbourhood Watch where he was very active.”

Elroy, also a former boxer, will along with his youngest brother Marlin, carry on the torch left by their father. Marlin, 35, participated in the Phenomenal Boxing Promotions exhibition fights in November in honour of his dad. Marlin, who is also the trainer for The Marshall Boxing Experience Club, retired after a leg injury 15 years ago.