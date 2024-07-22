The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has urged motorists to take extra caution at railway crossings. The warning comes after a motorcyclist was struck by a train at a railway crossing near Steenberg station on Thursday morning.

The incident, caught on CCTV cameras, shows a train passing by the crossing, and a motorbike with a white box appears. The person, seemingly a delivery driver, hesitate as the boom gate is still down. The driver moves forward and this is when the bike collides with the front of an oncoming train on the right-hand track. Bystanders is seen attending to the driver, who was thrown off the bike.

The train was travelling from Fish Hoek station to Cape Town, according to Zino Mihi, a Prasa spokesperson. Scene: Steenberg station railway crossing. Picture: screen grabbed “We are aware about the Steenberg level crossing incident. The incident is under investigation. PRASA WC wishes the motorcyclist a speedy recovery,” Mihi says. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driver, says police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

“Kirstenhof SAPS has registered a reckless and negligent driving case for investigation following an accident on Thursday morning about 09:15. “According to reports, the driver of the motorbike crossed the railway line near Kirstenhof railway station and was hit by the train,” he said. Van Wyk confirms the biker is currently in hospital. The extent of the motorcyclist's injuries is unknown.