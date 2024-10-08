The cellphone records of the bodyguard of slain Steroid King, Brian Wainstein, have revealed the links between him and alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his henchmen. The bodyguard, who may not be named, returned to the stand at the Western Cape High Court on Monday as the murder trial resumed.

Earlier this year, the bodyguard took to the stand to testify to stabbing Wainstein in the back and taking over his steroid business but failed. He told the court that he was stationed at Wainstein’s larney home in Constantia, and fingered various dik dinge including Mark Lifman, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and international fugitive Kishor “Kamal“ Naidoo as being behind the assassination of Wainstein. ‘Involved’: Alleged 28s gang dik ding Ralph Stanfield. Picture: supplied The witness gave details of meetings and calls where the plans to murder Wainstein were discussed and even admitted to betraying his former boss by helping plan his murder. He said he took over the illegal steroid business but failed to make it successful.

The contact list of his cellphone revealed that the bodyguard was in contact with Stanfield and had also saved multiple numbers for his wife Nicole Johnson. When asked to explain names saved on his phone which included “28”, the bodyguard explained that the first belonged to a man known as Ernest who he claimed was Stanfield’s “right hand man”. He further explained that he was in contact with Warren- Lee Dennis, whom he claimed worked for Stanfield.

Co-accused: Booysen and Lifman. Pictures: FrankysFunkyFotos Dennis was thrust into the limelight in June this year after he was busted for the murder of City staffer Wendy Kloppers who was shot and killed at the Delft housing site amid extortion attempts. On Monday, the State also released some of the first calls between the bodyguard and Naidoo, as the witness explained there was an elaborate plan by Naidoo to prevent being linked to Wainstein’s murder. He told the court that despite being part of the plan to murder Wainstein, Naidoo instructed the bodyguard to call him the next day where he could pretend to be shocked.