The murder trial of slain steroid king Brian Wainstein is hamstrung after the state’s star witness suffered an epileptic fit. The former bodyguard who has spent months spilling the beans on the steroid trade, underworld dealings and the plotting of the murder was yesterday unable to testify and the matter was postponed to next week.

Wainstein was gunned down in his Constantia home in August 2017 as he lay sleeping next to his wife and child. At the time, he wanted by Interpol after allegedly fleeing the USA. Wainstein’s former bodyguard has turned state witness and outlined his links to the 27s gang as well as Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen and Mark Lifman, who are accused of being behind the murder. At court: Booysen & Lifman. Pictures: FrankysFunkyFotos He has already confessed to betraying Wainstein and attempted to take over the steroid trade but has admitted that the business flopped after the murder.

The bodyguard along with his brother and Kishor 'Kamal' Naidoo allegedly set up the plan to murder Wainstein and allowed hitmen onto the property in their absence. On Tuesday state prosecutor, Advocate Mervyn Menigo, told the court that the witness had been taken to the doctor on Monday. He disclosed that the bodyguard has suffered an epileptic fit and was placed on medication. Menigo said the witness was willing to testify despite being ill but an assessment showed he was not in a good state.