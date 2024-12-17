A Brackenfell woman was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her cousin who had a “psychotic episode”. The 35-year-old woman was set to leave for the Eastern Cape on Saturday morning and the suspect was apparently going to travel with her and her daughter.

Eyewitnesses say on Friday night, he allegedly started drinking and then got upset when the victim asked him to go to sleep around 10pm. Moments later, the security guards of the Papegaaiberg Mooiberge Complex were called to the flat. A community member says: “According to the child, the cousin lives in Bellville and then visited them that day.

“When he got drunk, he started making a noise and the deceased didn’t like that, so she asked him to go to bed and he got really angry. “It was like he became psychotic and she tried to give him pills to calm him down, but he got angrier. “He then grabbed a knife, the child ran into the neighbour’s flat and the occupants, two men, went to try and stop the fight but they ended up being stabbed.

“He stabbed his cousin multiple times. It was brutal and shocking. The people who tried to intervene were admitted to hospital.” The resident said cops had a difficult time getting the suspect into the police van. The anonymous resident adds: “At some point, he overpowered the officers, his feet had to be cuffed.

“At the scene, their uncle said he hardly drank alcohol, and they were surprised by his behaviour.” SHOCK: A woman is dead and two men were injured. Picture: Titanium Securitas Titanium Securitas Medical Response responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls from concerned residents. In a statement, the company says: “Upon arrival, the Titanium Medical team quickly assessed the scene and sprang into action.

“They found three patients with stab wounds. Two patients with minor to moderate injuries were treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. “Unfortunately, the third female patient was pronounced deceased at the scene. “According to eyewitnesses, the suspect had visited a family member to request assistance with transportation to the Eastern Cape.

“When the family declined the request, the suspect allegedly suffered a psychological breakdown and attacked the victim. The two other victims intervened to prevent further harm to the family and were also attacked. “SAPS, along with various security companies and neighbourhood watch members, managed to overpower the suspect and execute his arrest.” Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Brackenfell officers registered a murder case.