An Uber driver has been arrested after a woman allegedly jumped out of the moving taxi to avoid getting kidnapped. The 28-year-old woman is now demanding compensation from Uber after severely injuring herself.

The woman said the incident happened on the evening of May 26 after working the late shift as a waitress at a restaurant in Blouberg. “I made sure that the details on my phone matched with the driver who came to pick me up. “He drove and passed my house and as I was about to tell him that he had passed my stop, he called out my name and pulled out a gun and told me not to move or he will shoot me.”

Busted: Uber driver in custody. Picture: supplied She said the driver wanted money and her house keys but she refused and they fought. “After that, I opened my door and stuck my foot out to see how fast the car was going and then I quickly jumped out.” She said she landed on the pavement, rolled into the bushes, and ran until she reached a road, where a bus driver assisted her an hour later.

She said the Uber driver was arrested within two days, and she managed to recover her engagement ring. The mother said she couldn’t work while recovering, and now works less hours as she is scared to travel at night, and as such her sickly daughter’s medical bills have piled up. She said Uber’s insurance company, American International Group (AIG) has indicated that it will only cover her medical bills.