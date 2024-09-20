The City of Cape Town is inviting mense to visit its nature reserves for free this weekend.
The city said it wanted to allow members of the public to freely experience local nature reserves during the coming Great Southern Bioblitz.
The Bioblitz is a citizen scientist event which takes place from Friday, September 20 until Monday, September 23, 2024, every year during springtime.
It seeks to encourage people to record and identify wildlife in the southern hemisphere, and then uploading their observations onto the iNaturalist app.
To check the location of your nearest nature reserve, visit the City’s website.