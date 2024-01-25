Residents living in the Village Heights informal settlement have been left in the dark as their electricity supply has not yet been restored following a fire which ripped through the community on Christmas Eve. According to residents, the main electrical box supplying krag to the community was affected and has not yet been repaired.

Ouma Susan Francke, 60, says despite promises they continue to sukkel. Francke says: “They promised us last Thursday that we’ll get electricity, but we didn’t and now every time you enter your home or go into your room to look for something, you must light a candle and that’s very dangerous. Promises that are made are not coming through. “I don’t think we should suffer because it’s not our side that started the fire. And to be without electricity since before Christmas Eve isn’t nice.”

She says families who have newborn babies are also sukkeling to get by. Mareldia Brown, 63, has been without electricity since Christmas Eve and says they were informed that an electrical box was affected by the fire. Brown says: “They said the box burnt out, that’s why they couldn’t give us electricity. We have to wait until they fix that.”

Ward councillor, Mandy Marr, says the main krag box that feeds the entire area was damaged. Marr says: “Residents were told it will take approximately a month, which it has. I’ve requested feedback from the department.” Mayco member for Energy, Beverly van Reenen, says the City’s electricity teams are in the process of restoring electricity supply to the area.

Van Reenen says: “The reinstatement of electricity infrastructure and power supply to residents may take some time to complete due to the extent of the fire damage to the main source of electricity supply infrastructure.” The December blaze impacted about 120 informal structures. At the time, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said the cause of the fire was unknown.