Another rowwe Cape storm toppled the entry arch at Access Park in Kenilworth on Tuesday, but miraculously nobody was injured. This comes after an Orange Level 6 weather warning for strong winds and torrential rain was issued for the majority of the province, following a winter of woeste weer.

According to the South African Weather Service's warning, strong to gale-force winds of 40 to 80 km/h were expected over the Garden Route, eastern Overberg, Cape Winelands, and Central Karoo. It was anticipated that gusts would range from 90 to 120 km/h and snow is expected today with temperatures plummeting to 10 degrees. Flooded roads and damaged roofs were experienced all over Cape Town.

The roof of Amiiraa, a popular clothing shop in Gatesville, was damaged as well. Store management said the winkel was closed but their branch in Access Park remains open. No one was injured. Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management, urged residents to secure objects on their properties such as outside furniture. Access Park's main entrance in Kenilworth was closed for most of the day after the massive arch toppled over in the woeste weer.

Videos shared on social media shows a car driving past and pedestrian walking by seconds before the signage is blown over. Lance Hoffman, National Technical Manager of Fairvest Limited's retail property, says no injuries or store damage has been reported. In the Helderberg, a massive sinkhole formed in Beach Road in Strand, thought to be due to the relentless rain.

The City's Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says trees were uprooted in Kenilworth, Bishopscourt, Tamboerskloof and on Wetton Road. The Huguenot Tunnel on the N1 was closed off for heavy trucks in both directions, according to a statement from the Drakenstein Municipality. The tunnel is still accessible to light-duty vehicles.

Rock falls have also forced the closure of Bainskloof Pass. Several communities were left in the dark as Eskom revealed that approximately 14 000 customers are without electricity supply due to faults caused by the severe weather conditions. They include Blue Downs, Breede Valley, Delft, Grabouw, Hermanus, Stanford, Gansbaai, Khayelitsha, and Northpine, Wallacedene and a number of farms in the Kraaifontein area.

Eskom warned the electricity network will be vulnerable in parts of the province due to the bad weather. A statement reads: “This could potentially affect restoration efforts and exacerbate the current backlog of faults that Eskom has prioritised to reduce in some of its electricity supply areas.” The Disaster Risk Management Centre says while no incidents have been reported they are closely monitoring any potential impacts from the bad weather.