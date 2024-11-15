In an unexpected turn of events, the siblings initially arrested in connection with the murder of actor David “Gums” Manuel, will now only face charges of fraud and money laundering. Wanda Mbele and his sister Sindiswa Mbele made their first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The accused live across the road from David. They were nabbed on Tuesday by detectives investigating the murders of the Noem My Skollie actor and his best friend Alfonso Fisher. The two were killed on 8 October in David’s home in NY 141 in Gugulethu.

Murdered: David Manuel. Picture Facebook Police believe the accused illegally took out life insurance policies on the friends and then killed them to get the money. Smartly dressed in a white shirt and black blazer Wanda walked into court with her sister who wore a black hoodie while their family members sat in the public gallery. The State prosecutor said this was a Schedule 5 offence due to the amount of money they allegedly stole being more than R100 000.

The lawyer explained: “They are charged with fraud and money laundering in terms of Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1998 [POCA]. “It is alleged that the accused took out a life policy for 3 people, who are in no way related to them. “On 8 October one of the insured [people] was fired at, in the process two people were killed.

“After the insured’s death, the accused cashed in policies. Accused 1 [Wanda] received R60 000 and Accused 2 received R50 000. “The accused then used those proceeds and went to Bradlows furniture store and bought furniture to the amount of R15 000.” The State requested that the case be remanded for bail application on 21 November.

The siblings’ lawyer Lamani Vuso argued that the State had originally charged the accused on schedule 1 and he had already prepared for their bail application. He told the court: “I was under the impression that the bail application is under schedule 1. “Despite the amount being over R100 000, it was not alleged on the charge sheet that it was done with common purpose.

“It was at that point that my colleague decided to edit the charge sheet. “I went to the investigating officer, and confirmed they would indeed be charged with murder and fraud. “The State could not establish a link to make the charges stick. If they cannot link the accused to the murder, how is the insurance claim fraudulent?