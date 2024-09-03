The hartseer family of murdered Emaan Solomons received a surprise visit from Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who came to support them as the child’s alleged killers officially went on trial at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. More than four years after the seven-year-old girl was shot and killed, two members of the Junky Funkys Kidz gang who were arrested have denied their role in the shooting as they pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Kind gesture: The family of Emaan Solomons. Picture: Mahira Duval Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks were slapped with various charges, including murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The duo are accused of killing Emaan in front of her home during a shooting on 25 February 2020 amid a gang war. Basson and Fredericks were allegedly trying to shoot members of a rival gang at the time.

Shot dead: Young Emaan Solomons. Picture: supplied Her death sparked outrage in the community, and during a vigil, angry residents burned down five homes they believed were occupied by alleged drug merchants. During court proceedings, the duo proudly pleaded not guilty, as their legal representatives informed the court that they will be exercising their right to remain silent and would not submit plea statements. Speaking outside court, Hill-Lewis said he was hartseer when he heard of Emaan’s death.

Pleaded not guilty: Accused Eben Basson and Chivargo Fredericks. Picture: supplied He shares: “When I met this family months ago, their story was just heart shattering, especially as a parent of a young daughter of similar age.” “Still, this family manages to be generous and warm-hearted. They are remarkable people. “To lose a child in these horrific circumstances is something a parent should never have to experience.

“My heart goes out to Emaan’s family, who have waited a long time - nearly four years - for this trial to get underway.” Hill-Lewis said the City would be watching the trial closely and called on the courts to hand out the harshest punishment possible. He adds: “I was glad to be able to support them this morning at the court, and to convey that the City is behind them, and that as parents ourselves we deeply feel their pain.