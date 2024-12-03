The Gugulethu siblings who were arrested for fraud and money laundering weeks after the murder of actor David Manuel have been granted bail. On Tuesday morning Wanda and sister Sindiswa Mbele were set free for R800.

Their family and friends who have been supporting them celebrated and sang songs outside the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The brother and sister were initially linked to the murder of ‘Noem My Skollie’ actor and best friend Alfonso Fisher on 8 October. However, the State only charged them with fraud and money laundering as they both took out a funeral policy on Manuel and then a week before his death, the siblings allegedly altered the policy.

Last week the investigating officer showed the court WhatsApp messages between the accused in which one read: “They are going to die Sindi.” Sindiswa Mbele was released from jail after three weeks of applying for bail. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete They had been discussing the funeral policies. During the judgment magistrate Keith Le Keur said there wasn’t enough evidence presented by the State to keep the siblings behind bars.

He also mentioned that there was not enough to imply that the accused would interfere with witnesses and also evade court proceedings. After hearing the news, Wanda hugged Sindiswa as their supporters could only raise their hands to avoid making noise. @dailyvoice_news WATCH | Celebrations as two Gugulethu siblings have been granted R800 bail. Wanda and Sindiswa Mbele were arrested after Noem My Skollie actor David Manuel was murdered. The State accused them of misrepresentation in that they said the deceased was their first cousin. 📸: @manditshwete /Independent Newspapers ♬ original sound - Daily Voice Less than an hour after the judgment, the siblings came out of the court, as they were met with a hero’s welcome. People sang, cheered and hugged the siblings.