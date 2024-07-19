Family of a young woman from Kraaifontein has been left devastated after she was raped and killed. Two weeks later, police says no-one has been arrested in connection with the murder of Zintle Jonase, 21.

Her cousin Zolani Sicwebu says from what they could find out, on Saturday 6 July, Zintle had gone to visit her boyfriend at an informal settlement in Bloekombos. But the berk was not there when she arrived and she found him later at a local tavern around 9 pm. Zolani says despite Zintle’s request to leave together, her boyfriend insisted on staying, handing her his shack’s keys. He says Zintle then decided to visit friends nearby and left to go to her boyfriends shack at around 11pm.

Her friends accompanied her and that was the last time anyone heard of Zintle. Her half-naked body was found in a puddle of water between houses at a new housing development in Bloekombos by churchgoers the next morning, close to the berk’s shack. Zintle's father, Monwabisi Jonase, says they learnt about his daughter’s death when police arrived at his door later that day.