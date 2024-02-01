Family and supporters of a Strand woman who lost her eye in a vicious attack by an alleged stalker have demanded to know why cops have not arrested the suspect. The group joined victim Zizipho Nikita Kalubi at the Lingelethu West Police Station yesterday where they met with cops.

Nikita was walking with her boyfriend last August when Anele Ndarhana hit her in the face with a brick. Her eye was severely damaged and the doctors had to remove it. Her nose was also broken and had to be fixed. Nikita now has a glass left eye which was made to match the other one.

Yesterday the victim and her mom Xoliswa Kalubi were accompanied by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members and questioned the police about the lack of progress in the case. Nikita says: "There hasn't been any progress for five months. The police know where the suspect is but they are not doing anything. I'm losing hope every day. "I'm not feeling safe with him still being out there. Xoliswa said she had been doing her own investigation and found that Ndarhana left for the Eastern Cape at the end of last year.

She adds: “People have been informing that he’s been at a wedding, having the time of his life. Again, I spoke to the police and they issued a warrant of arrest and the Ngcobo police said they couldn’t reach his home because it was raining. “They went again but to his aunt’s place.” A group of about 10 people went to the police station and they were told that the problem was with the Eastern Cape police.