A woman has laid a charge of intimidation against the brother of a City councillor who called for her to be “raped and murdered” on social media. In a heated bekgeveg on Facebook, the brother of Paul Jacobson of the Freedom Front Plus Martin, publicly stated that maybe he should send people to the home of Cassia Souza to rape and murder her family.

He was commenting on a post by the councillor about the South African government accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza in front of the International Court of Justic. Souza said she was nauseated by Paul, who is a councillor for the Parow/Bellville area, when his boeta jumped in. She wrote: “This man [the councillor] is nauseating, just like all of them spewing lies around, trying their best to justify indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, pregnant mothers run over with bulldozer, graveyards turned upside down, actual babies left to rot on hospital beds, sick. It can’t get worse than what we’re seeing.” (sic). In response, Martin wrote: “Maybe I should send people to rape and murder your family and community. As was shown by Hamas videos.

“Let me come rape you and your daughters. Even your mother. Maybe we should. You guys are really so stupid to believe the propaganda. But I’m not going to change your mind. “You’re basically anti-Semitic. That won’t change. But Israel will survive and that’s just how it is.” ‘TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT’: Paul Jacobsen’s boet Martin The councillor gave his brother’s comment a thumbs-up, but after complaints, the post was deleted.

Souza has now laid criminal charges against Martin. She tells the Daily Voice: “Martin came at me with murder and rape of me and my children, who are minors and my mother and our community. “On Sunday evening, I went to lay charges against Martin for his threats, this is just very stressful.”

She said she was left shaken by the incident, adding: “It’s just making me very anxious and fearful, I couldn’t even eat yesterday.” Martin, however, says he “misspoke”. He responded to the Daily Voice’s questions, saying: “I was attempting to get the message of how atrocious the violence of 7 October was to one particular person.

“In that moment, I admittedly quite stupidly made the comments as I did, which is now on record, in order to try to get this person to understand how this atrocious violence would feel if it affected her and her family and community, as it has for countless people on 7 October and thereafter. “What I should have done was to ask her how she would feel if rape was brought to her and her family and community.” He says when he realised his mistake, he made corrections explaining his message came across in the wrong way and apologised for offending anyone.

Councillor Jacobson, however, says he is not his brother’s keeper and says his boetie will have to face the consequences of his own actions. OWN MAN: FFP Councillor Paul Jacobson He says: “I’m also not the keeper of Jews or Christian community or whatever people say. They must be liable for their comments. “I can say that this was taken out of context. It was in regard to the denial of the beheading, rape and the murder of young babies and I believe it was followed through on that in context. “I am not liable for what people say, they must be held responsible.