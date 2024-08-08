Convicted drug kingpin Fadwaan “Vet” Murphy is still benefitting from the drug trade, a court has heard. This after the Western Cape High Court dismissed a new bail application by Murphy in a bid for freedom while he appeals his conviction and sentence.

The judgement handed down by Judge Diane Davis found his claims of being prejudiced while being held in the mang pending the outcome of his appeal did not outweigh the interests of justice. This comes just months after Vet was sentenced to 18 years in jail and fined R2 million, while his ex-wife, Shafieka Murphy, was handed 15 years at the High Court. In a further blow, Murphy, who is said to be worth R54 million, will have his assets, which include three properties and 14 vehicles, auctioned off after it was seized by the Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

It took the State nearly a decade to get Murphy, 51, off the streets in Mitchells Plain after he was slapped with 229 charges relating to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), as well as money laundering to drug dealing. In July 2023, Murphy’s cases made South African history when he became the first drug dealer to be convicted under Poca. The State proved Murphy created an illegal enterprise, his business Ulterior Trading Solutions CC, to carry out criminal activities.

Commenting on the latest judgement, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “In his (bail) application, he argued that the fact he has been granted leave to appeal on petition, indicated that he had prospects of success on appeal. “He further argued that his appeal may be delayed due to the voluminous record and multiplicity of issues which arose during his protracted trial, as well as the mere occasional hearing of full bench appeals in the division.” However Murphy’s appeal may only be heard in 2026, and he wants to be out of jail while awaiting this.

Furthermore, he claimed he didn’t have money for bail as his wife is barely making ends meet but the investigating officer, Colonel Johan Smit, disputed this. “His investigation revealed that she financed four vehicles over two years with a combined value of R3.6 million.” She also had several business companies registered in her name, but claimed that the only one currently trading, Zak Boards and Kitchens, was struggling.