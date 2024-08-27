A teen meisie from Valhalla Park is on the road to recovery after being struck in the face by a gang bullet, resulting in her being paralysed. The family of Andrea Fredericks, 14, say she recently underwent surgery in order to help her speak after the bullet ripped through her mouth and spinal cord.

The Grade 7 learner from Parkfields Primary School was struck in a shooting on 17 August while walking near her home in 8ste Laan. At the time, relatives revealed that she had been sent to fetch a younger child in her family when gunshots rang out. On the case: The Bishop Lavis Police Station. Picture: supplied She collapsed in the street and was rushed to Elsies River Day Hospital and the next day they were informed that she is paralysed.

A relative, who asked not to be named for safety concerns, says Andrea had an operation last week. “They operated on her on Thursday to insert a pipe in her throat so she could speak. Sy is by haar volle verstand and she understands what we are saying to her but cannot speak as yet. “She nods and smiles and she knows we are there for her. They told us that she is healing but she still cannot feel her legs so she may be completely paralysed and her one hand is swollen.

Andrea Fredericks ragout “We are praying for a full recovery and don’t know anything about the case.” Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says Bishop Lavis SAPS is investigating an attempted murder case but no arrests have been made as yet. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown at this stage. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, she added.