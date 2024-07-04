This UWC student used TikTok and YouTube tutorials to learn about sewing and fashion design, and has now turned that knowledge into a full-blown side hustle. In 2020, Asenathi Mjacu, 22, a third year Sport Exercise Science student at the University of the Western Cape took a gap year. With time on her hands she purchased her first sewing machine using a R1000 voucher awarded by the mayor of Mossel Bay for her matric performance.

Today she runs a successful clothing line, Asenathi Couture, and says that she solely relied on online resources, including YouTube and TikTok tutorials. Elegant: Asenathi Mjacu, 22. Picture: supplied “I had no experience and there was no inspiration at all, I just wanted to keep myself busy and would click on the easiest videos to teach myself. I did my first outfit on a high school friend in 2020 and posted it on Facebook and that is how I started getting clients,” she says. “My business has been growing very well and I have gained so much experience to the point that I can almost sew everything now. Juggling school work and the business is at times a bit difficult because there are times where I get a lot of orders but during the day I am busy sewing and at night I focus on my school work.”