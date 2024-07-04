This UWC student used TikTok and YouTube tutorials to learn about sewing and fashion design, and has now turned that knowledge into a full-blown side hustle.
In 2020, Asenathi Mjacu, 22, a third year Sport Exercise Science student at the University of the Western Cape took a gap year. With time on her hands she purchased her first sewing machine using a R1000 voucher awarded by the mayor of Mossel Bay for her matric performance.
Today she runs a successful clothing line, Asenathi Couture, and says that she solely relied on online resources, including YouTube and TikTok tutorials.
“I had no experience and there was no inspiration at all, I just wanted to keep myself busy and would click on the easiest videos to teach myself. I did my first outfit on a high school friend in 2020 and posted it on Facebook and that is how I started getting clients,” she says.
“My business has been growing very well and I have gained so much experience to the point that I can almost sew everything now. Juggling school work and the business is at times a bit difficult because there are times where I get a lot of orders but during the day I am busy sewing and at night I focus on my school work.”
Asenathi designs matric ball dresses, traditional attire, hoodies, swimwear, underwear and tracksuits for women.
Regular customer Akho Mbana, 20 from Worcester says she found Asenathi on Tik Tok and is very happy with her work.
“She designed a traditional dress and tracksuit for me and I always leave happy. I show her what I want and she executes that. Her work, services and prices are top tier so I recommend her anytime.”
You can catch her on TikTok: AU Mjacu couture and Instagram: au_mjacu_couture