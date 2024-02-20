A UWC student and his brother have been sent to the mang for viciously stabbing an e-hailing driver to death and dumping his body in Bellville. The heartbroken family of Abdirashid Haji Mohammed, 32, gathered at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday where they protested against the release of brothers Godfrey and Nestory Rolamana who appeared on murder charges.

Cousin Mohammed Adan, 45, says the shocking robbery on 9 February saw the father of four from Delft being dumped in the street as his attackers fled. Adan says: “He picked up the two guys and we were told one of them is a student of UWC. In the car they tried to rob him and they stabbed him eight times, and he lost control and hit the kerb. They just threw him out of the car and drove away. “They were stopped by the police in Bellville who noticed the car was full of blood and forced them to take them to my cousin’s body.”

Picture: Mahira Duval Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the incident and says: "Bellville police are investigating a murder case following an incident in Middle Street, Oakdale, where an adult male was stabbed. "Two suspects aged 20 and 22 were arrested. They appeared in Bellville Magistrate's Court on 12 February and the case was remanded to 19 February." The case was postponed to next Monday for a bail hearing.