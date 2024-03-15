Cape Town - Matriculants in the Western Cape who failed to garner enough marks to pass their 2023 final examinations have another opportunity to rewrite their failed subjects. They can do so by participating in the 2024 edition of the CPUT 2nd Chance matric rewrite project, which forms part of an initiative by Professor Chris Nhlapo Vice-Chanchellor of CPUT’s Prestigious STEM School project.

The project was initiated in 2015 with funding from mainly National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and ETDP SETA. It allows for a group of about 50 former Grade 12 learners to receive part-time tuition at one of the CPUT campuses in Mathematics, Physical Science, Life Science and Accounting every Saturday for 2 hours. Commenting on the initiative, Centre for Community Engagement and Work Integrated Learning Manager Jacqui Scheepers said that CPUT was serious about addressing the skills shortage in the STEM fields and wanted to encourage learners to persevere to achieve in STEM subjects.