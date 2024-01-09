The cause of a fire which ripped through Peers Hill in Fish Hoek has not yet been determined as firefighters battle vegetation fires across the city. City Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received the call for help just before 7pm on Sunday evening.

Carelse explains: “In total there were four fire engines and two water tankers on scene. “Ground crews from Table Mountain National Park [TMNP] were on scene with two water tankers – the fire was inaccessible and crews were positioned on the sports field and along Ou Kaapse Weg. The ground crews are still attending to hot spots – the brigade is monitoring Ou Kaapse Weg. The cause has not been determined.” TMNP Integrated Fire Manager, Justin Buchmann, says 73 dedicated firefighters battled the blaze despite the challenging terrain and limited water access and managed to contain the fire by 2am yesterday morning.

“While flare-ups persist, continuous monitoring and mop up operations will be maintained throughout the day.” He says they are grateful for the efforts of partners and says it’s been a very busy fire season. “This fire season has been exceptionally intense, marked by a high frequency of fires exacerbated by extreme weather conditions. We urge the public to exercise caution during picnics and braais and to report wildfires immediately on 086 110 6417, the City of Cape Town emergency number 107/021 480 7700.”