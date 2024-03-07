John Martin Cupido a.k.a Uncle Johnny, the centurion from Steenberg who celebrated his 100th birthday on 4 February, has passed away. He died peacefully on Tuesday evening at his senior residence. Uncle Johnny, who is originally from Retreat, lived at Village Aged Care in Lavender Hill since 2016.

According to his niece, Jean Cupido August from Grassy Park, her beloved uncle passed away after picking up a stomach bug. Jean says: “The last time I saw him was last Thursday, but he wasn’t doing well. When I saw him, I got a shock because after his birthday I was informed that he picked up a bug and he is not doing good, so I couldn’t see him for some time. HAPPIER TIMES: John Cupido was 100 last month “When I went to see him last Monday, he was kind of fine and asked for grapes but he wasn’t looking good. He could barely speak and wasn’t focused, but we prayed for him before we left.”