John Martin Cupido a.k.a Uncle Johnny, the centurion from Steenberg who celebrated his 100th birthday on 4 February, has passed away.
He died peacefully on Tuesday evening at his senior residence. Uncle Johnny, who is originally from Retreat, lived at Village Aged Care in Lavender Hill since 2016.
According to his niece, Jean Cupido August from Grassy Park, her beloved uncle passed away after picking up a stomach bug.
Jean says: “The last time I saw him was last Thursday, but he wasn’t doing well. When I saw him, I got a shock because after his birthday I was informed that he picked up a bug and he is not doing good, so I couldn’t see him for some time.
“When I went to see him last Monday, he was kind of fine and asked for grapes but he wasn’t looking good. He could barely speak and wasn’t focused, but we prayed for him before we left.”
Jean says that she received a call on Tuesday evening that her uncle had passed on.
She says: “We are not sure how he picked up the bug, but his old age also kicked in. I did not expect his passing to be so soon, but at least I can go with a sound mind that I have done and given him what he needed in life.
“He did not have a wife and children, but on his 99th birthday, he told me ‘Jean you are now my child’ and I accepted it and did my duty as a child towards him. He aged gracefully and was full of life. He knew that he was loved.”