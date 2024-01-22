The alleged “Umrah Skelm” is heading back to court this week in his bid to get bail. Shahied Davids, 58, made a brief appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last Friday.

Davids is accused of swindling Muslim pilgrims individually out of R35 000. The owner of New Age SA Travel and Tours is believed to have pocketed over R1.2 million from over 30 clients who booked tours to Mecca through his company. When they planned to depart from Cape Town International Airport on 27 December, their names were removed from the system without receiving any notification.

Davids, who was in Saudi Arabia at the time, was subsequently arrested on his return at Cape Town International Airport on 14 January. Davids, who is currently in custody, is expected to find out this Friday whether his bail application is successful. NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says: “It was postponed to 26 January for bail application.”

The travel agent made his first appearance in court last Wednesday where the State indicated that Davids is being charged with two counts of fraud, however, more than 20 cases with the same modus operandi are being prepared by the investigating officer. It was also revealed that he is being sought by authorities in Saudi Arabia for operating under false pretences. The State requested that Davids be remanded in custody, deeming him a flight risk due to his knowledge of the travel industry, the potential of witness intimidation, as well as the possibility of influencing victims to withdraw charges by promising them refunds.