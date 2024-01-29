The alleged “Umrah Skelm“ accused of swindling Muslim pilgrims out of their travel money was denied bail in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last Friday. Shahied Davids, 58, from New Age SA Travel and Tours faces charges of theft under false pretences.

On 27 December last year, 36 of his clients were left shocked and heartbroken, some at Cape Town International Airport preparing to depart for Saudi Arabia, when they were informed that their flights had been cancelled. Individuals paid R40 000 per person for flights and accommodation through Davids’ agency.Mense have been calling for Davids’ head since his arrest at Cape Town International Airport on 14 January when he was confronted by angry victims and their relatives as he walked through the international arrivals terminal. Davids had travelled from Saudi Arabia to South Africa.

The case is currently being investigated by the Commercial Crimes Unit. Speaking to IOL previously, one of Davids’ victims, a 38-year-old woman from Athlone, said she was excited to leave for Umrah with her mother, who was supposed to celebrate her 70th birthday in Saudi Arabia. The angry woman, who is one of the complainants who filed charges against Davids, said they lost R64 000.

The State indicated last week that Davids is being charged with two counts of fraud, however, more than 20 cases with the same modus operandi are being prepared by the investigating officer. It was also revealed that he is also being sought by authorities in Saudi Arabia for operating under false pretences. Davids has been remanded in custody, as he is deemed a flight risk, there is a potential of witness intimidation, as well as the possibility of him influencing victims to withdraw charges by promising them refunds.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Eric Ntabazalila, confirmed bail was denied for Davids. The matter has been postponed until Wednesday. [email protected]