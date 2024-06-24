Critical documents for the extradition of a UK mom and son accused of fleeing to South Africa to avoid being prosecuted on drug dealing charges in their hometown have allegedly gone missing. This was revealed in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Friday as Callum Gower returned for a date for his extradition hearing.

Gower and his mother Caroline Sevier were busted by Interpol several months ago while living in Constantia and Sea Point respectively, for allegedly fleeing their home in Sussex as they faced a string of drug charges. Gower and his mother are accused of running drug houses in Hastings and face charges dating back to 2014. During raids on his home, UK police allegedly confiscated £23 075 (R524 000) in cash, and drugs valued at nearly £400 000.

The duo’s bail applications have been denied as Gower is considered a flight risk. They are being held in Pollsmoor Prison ahead of their planned extradition. On Friday, State prosecutor, advocate Robin Lewis, revealed that he had been informed that the affidavit which formed the basis for the arrest warrant could not be found as requested by defence counsel Advocate Bruce Hendricks. Lewis said: “To my surprise this morning, our office had not responded to Mr Hendricks' correspondence regarding dates and a pertinent issue to our office and myself was the question regarding the warrant of the arrest, only authorised by a magistrate who is presented with an affidavit by the person seeking the warrant of arrest and in this case, Interpol.”