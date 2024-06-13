The 70-year-old UK national who was busted with R600 000 worth of tik hidden in his luggage at Cape Town International Airport has ditched his bail application. Matthew Hamilton Swire from the United Kingdom made his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was arrested on June 6 by a team of the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau after they received a tip-off. The drugs, which weighed 1.4 kilograms, were concealed in a compartment of his luggage. The Hawks confirmed that Swire had been attempting to leave the country and return to the UK when he was arrested.

Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says: “A United Kingdom citizen, Matthew Hamilton Swire , 70, appeared at the Bellville Magistrates Court and abandoned his bail. “The matter is postponed to August 1 2024.” Eric Ntabazalila of the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that Swire was facing charges of drug dealing.