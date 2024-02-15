The union representing Professional, Administrative Support, and Services workers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has continued to down tools, demanding improved working conditions, salary increases and the waiving of the “no work, no pay” principle. The UCT Employees Union (UCTEU) committee last Tuesday issued a notice that its executive had exhausted all avenues of a non-strike resolution.

Close to 100 members of UCTEU have been picketing at the Bremner Building since last Thursday. The administrative and support staff have demanded a 1.5% wage raise for 2023 and 7.5% for 2024; the prompt release of performance rewards for the June 2022 to May 2023 cycle; the formation of a united bargaining forum; and addressing issues of bullying. The union’s deputy president, Tsebo Litabe, said the institution backtracked when it changed the draft agreement that was handed to the union leadership last Sunday and the union is expecting to meet with the university again. He also stated that they had urged the institution to relax the “no work, no pay” policy, but it refused.