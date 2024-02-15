The union representing Professional, Administrative Support, and Services workers at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has continued to down tools, demanding improved working conditions, salary increases and the waiving of the “no work, no pay” principle.
The UCT Employees Union (UCTEU) committee last Tuesday issued a notice that its executive had exhausted all avenues of a non-strike resolution.
Close to 100 members of UCTEU have been picketing at the Bremner Building since last Thursday. The administrative and support staff have demanded a 1.5% wage raise for 2023 and 7.5% for 2024; the prompt release of performance rewards for the June 2022 to May 2023 cycle; the formation of a united bargaining forum; and addressing issues of bullying.
The union’s deputy president, Tsebo Litabe, said the institution backtracked when it changed the draft agreement that was handed to the union leadership last Sunday and the union is expecting to meet with the university again.
He also stated that they had urged the institution to relax the “no work, no pay” policy, but it refused.
Litabe says: “The union informed its members on Monday that this was a non-negotiable item and that it would only sign an agreement if it was rectified.”
In response to the ongoing strike, UCT spokesperson, Elijah Moholola, said management met with the UCTEU executive leadership last Saturday to address their demands.
Moholola says: “The engagements continue, and good progress has been made. Details will be communicated to the UCT community on resolution of the issues.”