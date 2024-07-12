U-turn Homeless Ministries has opened a temporary shelter to provide emergency relief for people living on the streets, but says it needs a helping hand to keep it going. This comes as a storm is currently ravaging Cape Town.

According to U-turn’s chief operating officer Valerie Govender, the storm has led to a drastic increase in mense seeking shelter at their Homeless Support Centres. “We have partnered with Christ Church Kenilworth to provide emergency shelter for those living on the streets.” Govender says as a charity organisation, the extent in which they can make a difference depends solely on the donations and sponsorships from the public.

U-turn Ministries is therefore humbly seeking the community to respond generously to the emergency appeal. “We are appealing to the community to assist us by dropping off blankets, sleeping bags, canned food and thin mattresses to help provide more safe space beds during this storm.” Govender says their focus is to provide long term solutions to the homeless, of which safe spaces beds are the start of the journey.

“It is incredibly cold and wet and the wind is making it unbearable to find refuge on the cold street. The makeshift tents and thin plastic that usually provides warmth is useless.” In addition, Govender said members of the public can refer clients needing emergency accommodation to U-turn’s Claremont Homeless Support Centre. “This will be an entry point where clients will have access to showers, clothing and food. Therefore they will be transported to a safe place to sleep,’’ she said.