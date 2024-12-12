Tygerberg Hospital has honoured 474 dedicated employees at its annual Long Service Awards, recognising their decades of commitment to patient care and administrative excellence. This year's awards saw an astounding 204 employees being recognised for 20 years of service, 195 for 30 years, and an impressive 75 mense for 40 years.

Through their unwavering commitment, these professionals have significantly contributed to making Tygerberg Hospital a premier tertiary teaching facility, renowned for its broad spectrum of specialist treatments and procedures serving countless patients. Tygerberg Hospital CEO Dr Matodzi Mukosi said: “You have touched countless people’s lives and made a profound difference for our patients and their families. We celebrate you with heartfelt gratitude and pride." Among those honoured was Petronella le Roux, 63, the Chief Radiographer from Bellville, who received the 40-year award.

Le Roux reflected on her career milestone, stating, “It feels great receiving this certificate because it is a privilege to be healthy enough to achieve this milestone in my career. It becomes part of your DNA to deliver a service to the patients and your colleagues.” Her multifaceted role includes managing X-ray equipment, supervising health and safety inspections, and ensuring quality control in patient imaging. Similarly, Vuyisile Panda, a 64-year-old Food Service Aid from Crossroads and recipient of the 30-year award, expressed immense pride in his work.