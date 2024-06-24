Two high school learners from the Western Cape will spend their June school holidays on an extraordinary voyage along the South African coastline, aboard the SA Agulhas II. Akhona Zondo, a Grade 12 learner at Simon’s Town High School, and Aimee Stollie, a Grade 12 learner at Môrester Akademie in Vanrhynsdorp, applied and were selected to participate in the SEAmester programme and will spend 10 days on board the research vessel.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the matriculants will join oceanographic, fisheries, biogeochemical and biological experts on the SA Agulhas II from June 18-28. Voyage: Aimee Stollie from Vanrhynsdorp. Picture: supplied Built in 2012, the SA Agulhas II is a icebreaking polar supply and research ship owned by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. The SEAmester programme is usually offered to postgraduate students, however, with the introduction of Marine Sciences offered in Grades 10 to 12 from 2020, the SEAmester team, led by professor Isabelle Ansorge from the University of Cape Town, made available two spaces for high school learners.

Zondo said: “I feel very privileged to receive such an amazing opportunity, I don’t want these days to end. Having exposure to various aspects in the field, being on board a ship and having access to different lecturers in different fields instils me with hope that by the end of the SEAmester programme, I’ll definitely find my feet.” In her application, Stollie said: “I would share this knowledge with others and help spread information by informing people about the environment. As someone who is interested in engineering and marine biology this is a dream come true.” At night, evening sessions will also include astronomy.