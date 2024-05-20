Two hikers were brought to safety after they were stuck on a small ledge in Window Gorge at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town, Western Cape. Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) in the Western Cape said they received a distress call on Saturday night.

“The hikers had called for help after multiple failed attempts to recover their ropes after they completed the sixth abseil,” WSAR said in a statement. The two hikers, aged 35 and 37, set out from Kirstenbosch earlier on Saturday morning, hiking up Skeleton Gorge, intending to return via Window Gorge. “They had completed six of the seven abseils when their ropes became stuck. After battling in the waterfall to recover the ropes, and with no way to safely proceed, the pair immediately called the emergency contact number,” WSAR added.

WSAR said a small technical team swiftly made their way to the top of Window Gorge and started the multiple abseils down to the stranded duo. “On reaching the hikers, rescuers freed their stuck ropes, the drenched pair were given dry clothes, and together the group continued down the last abseil.” In addition, WSAR said a drone from the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness EMS drone unit was used to monitor the rescue team’s progress.