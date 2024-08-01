Police have arrested two people for public violence following the looting of five delivery trucks in Atlantis. Chaos reigned in Blombos Street, Witsands on Tuesday as angry mense took to the street to protest against a two-week long power outage in the area.

Atlantis Community police forum spokesperson Fabian Williams says opportunist are to blame. He says fridge delivery trucks dispatched from the Hisense factory in Atlantis were looted and set alight. “The vehicles were stopped, and looted and set alight. This is part of an ongoing protest that started a couple of weeks ago, there was a massive protest due to the lack of electricity in Witsand.

Recovered: Four fridgese. Picture: supplied “I don’t think the intention was to loot, it was the stoning of the vehicles. There were just people in the community who were opportunistic and took advantage of the situation. “We are calling for calm. This is not the community of Witsand but a few opportunistic individuals who did this and we condemn this.” Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Atlantis SAPS and Law Enforcement members responded to the protest action in Blombos Street.

“Refrigerators were stolen from the trucks during the protest action. Police and Law Enforcement were thrown with stones and action was taken to disperse the crowd. “Following investigations into the looting the members recovered four refrigerators so far. Searches for other appliances and goods that were stolen are still under way. “Two suspects aged 22 and 28 were arrested and face charges for public violence, malicious damage to property and theft out of a motor vehicle.