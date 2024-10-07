A family fun day at Bloubergstrand Beach took a dramatic turn as a Heideveld father bravely risked his own life to rescue two drowning mense. But Brandon Janeke, 28, says that he didn’t hesitate to jump into the deurmekaar branders to save a man and a woman at the beach on Saturday.

He says the man was trying to help the woman with a floatie but started to struggle himself because the waves were rof. Brandon explains: “He couldn’t move, he was tired of the waves hitting him. He was floating and shouting for help, I went closer, and I pulled him a bit closer to me. “I then went underwater to take his hand and pulled him closer, the other guys then pulled him further out.

“It was just hectic, I almost died as well because the waves were hitting us. Help: Community Medics and the Fire Department come to see to the survivors. Picture: Janine Roode Becker Considering his limited swimming experience, Brandon says the conditions at Bloubergstrand were anything but calm that day. He tells the Daily Voice: “When I came to the beach, I thought to myself that the waves were hectic, [seeing] how it pulled back with a lot of force.

“There was also a ditch that the sand was making. After the incident, the dad says he’s not planning on visiting the popular Bloubergstrand Beach any time soon. He adds: “If it was me [in trouble], I would have someone do whatever it takes to get me out of the water, no one wants to die like that.

“I can't see another human being die. I was thinking about my child but I was also thinking, what if it was me?” Councillor: Jonathan Mills. Picture from his profile Community Medics confirmed the incident, stating that the individuals involved were in stable condition. Brandon also pointed out that there were no lifeguards visible at the beach.

The hero dad says: “That people should at least get a lifeguard on that beach if anyone is going to attempt to swim there.” Ward councillor Jonathan Mills says lifeguard presence is mainly during peak swimming season, and the City is in the process of recruiting seasonal lifeguards. Mills adds: “The City will continue with its deployment plans, we must take Mother Nature for granted.