The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) confirmed that two taxi bosses were shot and killed after attending a meeting in Nyanga on Wednesday. The victims owned taxis on the Cape Town to Seawater route, which is operated by the association.

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi says: “Reports suggest that the men were attacked just after a meeting with the taxi owners on that route on Wednesday afternoon. “As they were leaving, the victims were shot with rifles and pistols.” Sityebi tried to assure commuters that there is no taxi war brewing.

Sityebi says: “The attack was directed to the leadership of the primary association, which is under Cata. We can’t say there is a war brewing. This was an isolated incident. We don’t know the motive of the attack. “We would like to send our condolences to the families of the deceased who waited for them to return home, but they never did. We would also like to condemn the attack and call for calm as the police continue their investigation.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says no arrests have been made.

Van Wyk says: “Nyanga police are investigating a double murder and an attempted murder case following a shooting incident on Wednesday at about 1pm at Nyanga taxi rank where two adult males were shot and fatally wounded. The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” Nyanga Community Police Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe says the industry needs to iron out their issues before the violence escalates. Qwebe says: “This happened as we were planning to have a meeting with the taxi industry about the violent attacks that have been happening in the area.