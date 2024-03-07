Police are investigating the murder of two Somali men who were shot dead near Delft on Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene on Stellenbosch Arterial Drive at approximately 2.30pm, they discovered the two men, aged 29 and 33, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

A Daily Voice source says that the two men were walking to a nearby shopping centre when they were gunned down. The source says that three men jumped out of a white vehicle and opened fire on the two. The source says: “Die wit kar het hulle eintlik gevolg en drie ouens het uitgejump en op hulle geskiet. Die een tussen die oë en die ander een in die kop.”

The alledged shooters car. Picture: Leon Knipe Police are investigating the murder of two Somali nationals who were shot near Delft on Tuesday. Picture: Leon Knipe According to the source, the two Somali victims aren’t known to residents of the community. The source says: “They aren’t known to any of us, so we can’t say if it is gang-related or what the situation was.” A 32-year-old man also sustained gunshot wounds and received medical treatment for his injuries.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says two cases of murder and one attempted murder have been opened for investigation. Swartbooi explains: “Upon arrival at Stellenbosch Arterial Drive at around 2.30pm, they found the bodies of two males who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victims aged 29 and 33 were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.” Minutes after the shooting, pictures of the alleged gunmen being apprehended by cops circulated in WhatsApp crime groups.