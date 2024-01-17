Police are investigating a double murder after the bodies of two suspected skelms were found on the N2 highway on Tuesday. The two men estimated to be aged between 25 and 30 were reportedly known for breaking into people’s homes and were also robbers, and came under attack by residents.

They were assaulted and their bodies dumped near Boy’s Town, Nyanga along the N2. Community Police Forum secretary Dumisani Qwebe says: “They were known criminals, the fed-up residents knew who they were and they went to them and asked them to return their belongings. “They searched for them and attacked the skollies who are also from Boy’s Town.”

Qwebe says they have called an urgent meeting with the community following the incident. Qwebe says: "We need to have a meeting to stop the community from doing such a thing.

“We want them to know that when they catch a criminal, they must take the person to the police instead of killing them. After they are arrested, then ask the court to not give them bail. “The sad thing is that there are now parents who are hurt because their children were killed in this manner. “I understand that the angry residents were tired of losing their possessions, but this is not the right way to deal with cases.”

Police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, says they are still looking for the suspects who took the law into their own hands. Manyana says: “Yesterday morning at about 6.45am in Sifubu Street, Boy’s Town, Nyanga police attended to a complaint and upon arrival at the scene they found two bodies with injuries sustained to their upper bodies. “Nyanga police are investigating a double murder case. The motive forms part of the police investigation.”