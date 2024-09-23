Tragedy struck as two schools burned on Saturday, at the most crucial time of the schooling calendar. Authorities say the causes behind fires at Villiersdorp Secondary School and Bastion Primary School in Brackenfell are under investigation.

The Villiersdorp fire began around 15:54 on Saturday afternoon, and took almost four hours for it to be brought under control, resulting in extensive damages. Villiersdorp community activist Raymond Uren says a large crowd of people gathered at the scene with some trying to douse the flames while waiting for emergency services. “It’s a big setback for us as a community, educators and most importantly the learners of Villiersdorp and surrounding areas.”

He says everyone felt sad as the school was built by mostly local tradesmen for the community. “However, we trust that everything will be restored to its former glory, so that Villiersdorp Secondary can continue to build the future of tomorrow.” Overberg District Emergency Service Manager, Reinard Geldenhuys confirms an emergency unit from Villiersdorp was dispatched but called for more resources upon arrival.

“The building was well alight. Two more fire units from Grabouw and Caledon were dispatched as well as units from Villiersdorp Private Fire Service. “Operations were focused on stopping the spread of the fire to the rest of the building. “By 19:50 the fire was under control with overhauling and cooling-down efforts continuing till midnight.”