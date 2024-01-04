Two families who live metres apart have lost their thatch-roofed homes after a fire broke out in Pinelands. Ebrahiem Parker said he was at his Forest Drive home when the blaze started on Tuesday afternoon.

Around the corner on Peak Drive, Hennie du Plooy received a call while on holiday with his family and heard that his house was gutted. The incident happened around 1pm and no one could say what had caused the fire. Parker said: “I was at home with my parents and children, and then we just saw smoke and then flames.

“We escaped unharmed but everything is gone, including my wallet.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the house yesterday, the family was trying to salvage what they could. Du Plooy suspects burning thatch from Parker’s home was blown by the wind onto his own thatched roof, where the dry grass caught alight.

“My house is only 200 metres away from the Forest Drive house, it was unlucky that it fell onto our roof. “The house was empty for two weeks because we were on holiday, my neighbours called us and told us that our house was on fire,” he adds. Peak Drive fire. Picture: Supplied Councillor Riad Davids says this was the third fire incident in the last two weeks, but they all appear to be unrelated.