The City of Cape Town has given the go-ahead for this weekend’s Two Oceans Marathon, despite an outcry from some Christians.

Reverend June Dolley-Major says it is unfair that Christians must be inconvenienced on one of their holiest days.

“The Two Oceans Marathon usually happens on a Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday but this year they have split it into two which means it will happen on Sunday as well.

“That is a slap in the face to all Christians, Easter Sunday is the holiest day in the life of the church,” she says.

“It’s the day we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“By having the marathon on that day, there are certain areas where the runners will pass through or roads will be closed and people won’t be able to park their cars to get to the church services or they will have to park far and walk, which is unfair.”

She says worshippers might have to miss out on the church service and that is just wrong.

“The committee of the Two Oceans Marathon have responded to me and said that they have been in consultation with churches but a lot of churches have complained about this. This is not fair.

“I’m sure there will be Christians running but those are not the ones who take Easter seriously.”

UNFAIR: Reverend Dolley-Major

JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, says a race permit was issued yesterday.

“After extensive, albeit belated, efforts by the race organisers to properly consult affected churches, there is a traffic plan for churches that will ensure Easter services can go ahead,” he said.

“To mitigate the impact on any worshippers or other individuals going about their business, the City’s Traffic Services will work with marathon marshals to ensure worshippers are able to gain access to intersections along the route and ensure they are not unreasonably restricted in reaching their properties or places of business at all times.

“Additionally, the Two Ocean Marathon board has committed to moving the event away from Easter Weekend in future.”

[email protected]