The Two Oceans Aquarium is celebrating World Ocean Day, June 8, with a multitude of exciting and educational activities running between June 1 and 15. There are indoor and outdoor events for all ages, with book readings, film screenings, a rocky shore explore, Trash Bash beach clean-up and a speaker night with renowned icthyologist Professor Mike Bruton.

Children can look forward to book readings at the I&J Ocean Exhibit where they will follow the adventures of The Little Optimist and the Monster (June 1-14) and Sandi and the Salty Sea Dogs (June 15-17). Children can also enjoy the daily puppet shows in the I&J Children’s Play Centre at 10.30am, 1pm and 3.30pm. Adults and children can also enjoy the family focused Rocky Shore Explore rockpooling event at Dalebrook Beach on World Ocean Day from 10am to 12 noon.

Two Oceans Aquarium staff will be at the rockpool to help you explore the diverse marine life that False Bay has to offer. There is also the Trash Bash team for a special beach clean-up at Monwabisi beach on Saturday 15 June from 9am to 11pm. Attend a talk by the renowned scientist and educator, Professor Mike Bruton on Friday 14 June.

This intimate evening event will focus on his memoir When I was a Fish and will be hosted in the Two Oceans Aquarium’s Auditorium. Guests will receive welcome drinks and will have “after hours” access to explore the aquarium exhibits. Tickets are priced at R250 per person and available at https://shop.aquarium.co.za/events.