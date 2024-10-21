Two associates of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, appeared in court on Friday after they were caught in possession of 30 grams of tik at the Western Cape High Court the previous day.
Ziyaad Poole along with Moegamat Toufeeq "Bubbles" Brown appeared on drug charges at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court after they were busted by the Hawks while attending the underworld trial.
Bubbles had allegedly obtained the drugs from a lawyer in the court room before the lunch adjournment. While conducting a search in holding cells, cops reportedly found the drugs, which was concealed in container used for flu medication.
However their attorney Nazier Parkar has vehemently denied any involvement and withdrew from the case saying the situation was untenable.
According to the charge sheet, the duo were found in possession of 30 grams of tik and the case was postponed to 12 November for Bubbles to appoint a lawyer.
The two are currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison.
According to a Daily Voice source, drugs are often smuggled from courts to prisons in the Western Cape.
"Lots of bandiete use their time at court to work. Those drugs are normally upped [inserted in the anus or vagina] and taken into prison. Inside drugs go for double of what you pay on the outside. In Pollsmoor just one gram is about R300 or R400," says the source.
During the trial, Poole was outed as Modack’s alleged middleman.
Captain Edward Du Plessis from the National Task Team told the court that the bail application of Zane Killian had shone a light on Poole’s involvement, stating that on the day that Kinnear was shot and killed, Poole had allegedly called Killian and instructed him to destroy his phone.
According to the state’s case, Bubbles allegedly helped orchestrate the attempted hit on attorney William Booth while in prison.