Two associates of alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, appeared in court on Friday after they were caught in possession of 30 grams of tik at the Western Cape High Court the previous day. Ziyaad Poole along with Moegamat Toufeeq "Bubbles" Brown appeared on drug charges at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court after they were busted by the Hawks while attending the underworld trial.

Bubbles had allegedly obtained the drugs from a lawyer in the court room before the lunch adjournment. While conducting a search in holding cells, cops reportedly found the drugs, which was concealed in container used for flu medication. However their attorney Nazier Parkar has vehemently denied any involvement and withdrew from the case saying the situation was untenable. Drugs: Pollsmoor Prison. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) According to the charge sheet, the duo were found in possession of 30 grams of tik and the case was postponed to 12 November for Bubbles to appoint a lawyer.

The two are currently being held at Pollsmoor Prison. According to a Daily Voice source, drugs are often smuggled from courts to prisons in the Western Cape. "Lots of bandiete use their time at court to work. Those drugs are normally upped [inserted in the anus or vagina] and taken into prison. Inside drugs go for double of what you pay on the outside. In Pollsmoor just one gram is about R300 or R400," says the source.